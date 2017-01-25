Angelina Jolie will donate salary from latest beauty gig

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie is reportedly turning her new beauty gig into a charity effort.

According to Time , the 41-year-old mother of six will serve as vthe face of beauty brand Guerlain‘s new scent, Mon Guerlain.

Jolie, however, has bigger plans for the partnership than just fragrance. A Guerlain representative told PeopleStyle that Jolie plans to donate her entire salary from the campaign to one of her own charities.

Jolie, who’s in the midst of a highly-publicized divorce with spouse Brad Pitt, has previously fronted fashion campaigns for brands like Louis Vuitton and St. John.

Her most recent beauty campaign was nearly a decade ago, when she starred in adds for Shiseido – those ads were only released in Japan.

Mon Guerlain, which used Hilary Swank as its last big face in 2007, launches in March, Time reports.