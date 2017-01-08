Atlanta snow tube track closes because of real snow

Alex Hider
9:41 PM, Jan 7, 2017

In a twist of irony, snowfall forced the closure of a snow tubing track in Atlanta on Saturday. (Stone Mountain Park/Facebook)

Snow Mountain, a winter-themed park just outside of Atlanta, Georgia, was forced to close on Saturday — due to too much snow.

The attraction, put on each year by Stone Mountain Park, uses man-made snow to bring a winter wonderland to the usually snowless Atlanta area. But after a rare snowstorm dumped a few inches of powder on the unsuspecting South, officials made the decision to close the attraction on Saturday.

The park at least had a sense of humor about the whole situation.

"Yes, we are aware of the irony," Stone Mountain Park wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

