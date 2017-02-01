Beyoncé announces she's pregnant with twins on Instagram

Marie Rossiter
1:01 PM, Feb 1, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Singer Beyonce performs at the Staples Center on July 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kevin Winter
Music superstar Beyoncé dropped a big announcement on Instagram Wednesday: she's expecting twins.

 

Beyoncé and her husband, rap music star and businessman Jay-Z, already have a daughter, Blue Ivy, who turned five years old on Jan. 7.

 

