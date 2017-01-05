CES 2017 photos: See the newest tech and gadgets

It's been 50 years since the first Consumer Electronics Show opened in New York City.

Today, CES is in Las Vegas, and it's huge — it spans 2.47 million net square feet of exhibit space for more than 175,000 visitors checking out the latest in technology and gadgets.

There have already been some surprising reveals, such as the Acer Predator 21 X — a powerful laptop built for gaming that costs $9,000. It's screen is 21 inches and curved, and the machine includes nine heat pipes to keep it cool.

The Acer Predator 21 X will be made available to consumers in February, according to CNET.

LG revealed a new television, and it's called the "W7" as the "W" stands for "wallpaper" because it has an appearance of wall art. There's a photo in a CNET article comparing the W7's thickness to that of a door key.

Also on exhibit at CES 2017 is the Mars levitating speaker from crazybaby, which is available to consumers now and costs between $300-$400. The speaker stays in the air and slowly lands on the base when its battery gets low.