Cleveland officer killed in hit-and-run crash on highway

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland police officer has died after being hit by a car on Interstate 90, according to Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association president Steve Loomis.

The incident happened near the Warren Road exit and has closed lanes on the highway.

Police said the officer was struck by a white Toyota Camry that took off after the crash.

Other emergency crews were already on scene in that same area of the highway due to a crash involving a van and a fire truck earlier in the morning.

