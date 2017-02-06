Cleveland, Ohio sees 7 fatal overdoses in one weekend

Seven people are dead after Cleveland, Ohio police responded to 27 opiate-related incidents over the weekend.

According to police, seven incidents occurred Friday, including one fatality.

On Saturday night into early Sunday morning, officers responded to 18 incidents. Twenty victims were treated and five people died.

Sunday night into Monday morning police responded to two incidents. One person died.

Officials have not said if the incidents were related to heroin or fentanyl or the circumstances behind the incidents.