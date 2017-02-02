Cochlear implant activation allows little deaf girl to hear

Mina Abgoon
11:34 PM, Feb 1, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
There's nothing like hearing a loved one's voice for the first time.
 
This little deaf girl hears her family for the first time in this heartwarming clip of Becca's journey. See the sweet moment in the video below.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top