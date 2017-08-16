Crews remove Confederate monuments in Baltimore

Cloudy
Work crews took down Confederate monuments in Baltimore overnight into Wednesday, days after white nationalists led a deadly protest over the planned removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia. Monuments to Robert E. Lee, commander of the pro-slavery Confederate army in the American Civil War, and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, a Confederate general, were dismantled from the city's Wyman Park Dell after the city council on Monday approved the removal of four statues. The dismantling of the monuments comes after a rally by white nationalists protesting against plans to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee sparked clashes with anti-racism demonstrators in Charlottesville on Saturday. Saturday's violence appears to have accelerated the drive to remove memorials, flags and other reminders of the Confederate cause across the United States.
Crews removed four confederate statues in Baltimore overnight and into early Wednesday morning.
The move comes after the city council voted unanimously to remove the monuments this week following deadly violence at a racially charged rally in Charlottesville over the weekend.
#BREAKING Confederate statues coming down in Baltimore. @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/EXBsw34OWa— Calvin Johnson (@CalvinABC2News) August 16, 2017
The city's four monuments include the Roger B. Taney Monument, the Confederate Women's Monument, and the Robert E. Lee and Thomas. J. “Stonewall” Jackson Monument at the Wyman Park Dell and the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument.
All four have been removed.