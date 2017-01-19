Disney viral video shows hidden connections linking every Pixar movie

A video released online by Disney shows sly connections linking all of its Pixar movies together, dating all the way back to 1995's "Toy Story."

The clip, which clocks in at under 3 minutes, is a fun watch for Pixar fanatics.

It starts with a clip from 2016's "Finding Dory," which is paused to show Riley Anderson, the main character from 2015's "Inside Out," visible in the background. From there, a clip from "Inside Out" shows Forrest Woodbush, a character from 2015's "The Good Dinosaur," immortalized in statue form.

The video, called "Pixar Easter Eggs" — a reference to the hidden nature of the links — has been watched more than 7 million times since being posted to the "Toy Story" Facebook page on Sunday, according to Facebook.

Some of the best nods include Nemo ("Finding Nemo") and Jessie ("Toy Story 2") visible in a scene from "Monsters, Inc.," and a nod to "Ratatouille" in "Cars 2."

The video goes on to visually link every Pixar film, including the studio's first two films, "Toy Story" and "A Bug's Life," showing its animators had this planned from the start.

Watch the video below.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.