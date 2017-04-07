Emma Stone responds to teenager's 'La La Land' promposal

PHOENIX - Emma Stone has responded after an Arizona high school student reached out to her with an elaborate "promposal."

Jacob Staudenmaier, a student at Arcadia High School in Phoenix, created a video based off the opening scene of 'La La Land,' the movie which saw Stone take home the Oscar for best actress earlier this year.

Staudenmaier says he rewrote the lyrics to the movie's first song and did most of the other work, though he had friends help with videography and editing, according to a description with the video he uploaded to YouTube.

Unfortunately, Stone's work commitments in London will keep her from attending.

In a Friday interview on "Good Morning America", Staudenmaier said Stone reached out with a response, calling it "an honor" to receive the offer in the teen's "beautifully orchestrated video".

Watch his interview in the player below.



ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

Staudenmaier says he's definitely still attending the April 29 prom and plans to enjoy it with his friends.

Watch his full promposal: