ESPN is splitting up Mike & Mike, reports say

One of the most listened-to sports radio programs in the country is reportedly coming to an end.

According to Sports Illustrated, Mike Greenberg, co-host of ESPN’s popular “Mike & Mike” radio show, will be leaving the program to host his own morning television show at the network.

Greenberg and Mike Golic have co-hosted their radio show since October 1998. “Mike & Mike” currently airs from 6-10 a.m. on ESPN Radio across the country.

Sports Illustrated reports longtime ESPN TV studio host Trey Wingo could be a potential replacement for Greenberg.

It’s currently unclear whether Golic will continue to host the program without Greenberg. Golic’s son, Mike Jr., already works for ESPN Radio and could take Golic’s place. Golic’s son, Mike Jr., is also being considered for the job.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.