Florida man charged with setting off explosive at McDonald's in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida have arrested a man who they say set off an explosive in the bathroom of a fast-food restaurant.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 55-year-old Kenneth Capo late Tuesday for last month's explosion at an Orlando-area McDonald's restaurant. No one was hurt.

Capo faces charges of possession and discharging of a destructive device. Court records showed no attorney listed for him.

The sheriff's office says while investigating the explosion at the restaurant, they discovered Capo was involved in another incident with an explosive. Authorities say the second detonation took place outside an auto parts store last month. No one was injured, and the front of the store had only minor damage.