So long, Megyn Kelly. Hello, Tucker Carlson.

Kelly's coveted 9 p.m. Eastern slot on Fox News Channel will be filled by Carlson, according to multiple reports on Thursday. Carlson's new show will debut Jan. 9.

The news comes days after Kelly announced she was leaving Fox News for a job at NBC, vacating her popular show "The Kelly File," which aired for more than 3 years in primetime. The news was broken by Drudge Report and also reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Carlson, 47, is not a new face for Fox News viewers. He's worked at the network since 2009 and has hosted a 7 p.m. Eastern show called "Tucker Carlson Tonight" since November 2016.

Drudge Report quoted an unidentified source who claimed Carlson was "an audience powerhouse" in his 7 p.m. slot.

There's been no word as to what will fill the 7 p.m. slot.

Before working at Fox News, Carlson previously had jobs at CNN, MSNBC and PBS. He further rose to prominence after co-founding the popular website The Daily Caller in 2010.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.