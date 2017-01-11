Dog scared of slippery floor, walks backwards on it

Mina Abgoon
2:12 AM, Jan 11, 2017
3 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
That’s one way of conquering your fears.
 
Witness this German Shepherd's epic attempt to make it down the hallway without slipping. His owner calls for him as he fearfully starts moving.
 
Wait for the ending – what he does to finally get inside the room is hilarious. See it in the video below.

 

