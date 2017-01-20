Inauguration Day 2017: See photos from around Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. — President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived in Washington D.C. on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, ahead of his taking the presidential oath of office.

Trump will be sworn in during ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol Friday. He was honored with a Make America Great Again celebration at Lincoln Memorial Thursday evening.

