Judge Neil Gorsuch took the first of two oaths to be sworn in as the 113th Supreme Court justice on Monday morning in a private ceremony.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the first oath in a private ceremony in the justice's conference room. The second oath will take place at a public White House ceremony.

Gorsuch's nomination caps a bitter year-long fight to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February of 2016. Former President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland, a moderate Democrat — but the Republican-controlled Senate refused to hold confirmation hearings for Garland until after the 2016 presidential election.

In the days following President Trump's inauguration, he nominated Gorsuch, a Colorado native. After days of contentious hearings, Republican Senators were forced to change Senate rules to prevent a Filibuster in order to get Gorsuch nominated.

With Gorsuch's nomination, Republican-appointed judges will continue to have a 5-4 majority on the Supreme Court.

Watch Gorsuch's swearing-in ceremony from the White House in the player below.