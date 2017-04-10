Judge Neil Gorsuch takes first oath to become SCOTUS justice

Caps bitter, year-long fight to replace Scalia

Scripps National Desk
8:47 AM, Apr 10, 2017
10 mins ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: Judge Neil Gorsuch delivers brief remarks after being nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to the Supreme Court with his wife Marie Louise Gorshuch during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Gorsuch would fill the seat left vacant with the death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Judge Neil Gorsuch took the first of two oaths to be sworn in as the 113th Supreme Court justice on Monday morning in a private ceremony.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the first oath in a private ceremony in the justice's conference room. The second oath will take place at a public White House ceremony.

Gorsuch's nomination caps a bitter year-long fight to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February of 2016. Former President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland, a moderate Democrat — but the Republican-controlled Senate refused to hold confirmation hearings for Garland until after the 2016 presidential election.

In the days following President Trump's inauguration, he nominated Gorsuch, a Colorado native. After days of contentious hearings, Republican Senators were forced to change Senate rules to prevent a Filibuster in order to get Gorsuch nominated.

With Gorsuch's nomination, Republican-appointed judges will continue to have a 5-4 majority on the Supreme Court.

Watch Gorsuch's swearing-in ceremony from the White House in the player below.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top