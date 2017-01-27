Kodak to bring back traditional film

6:51 PM, Jan 26, 2017

While most of us abandoned film cameras for digital photography more than a decade ago, Kodak is reintroducing one of its lines of camera film, the company announced this month. 

According to Kodak, the film company will begin distributing its EKTRACHROME line of film by the end of 2017. The film can be used for both still and video photography. 

EKTRACHROME was discontinued in 2012. Kodak says the film has a distinctive look and is known for its extremely fine grain, clean colors, great tones and contrasts.

The film is designed for professionals who still use film cameras. 

“It is such a privilege to reintroduce KODAK EKTRACHROME film to the cinematography community,” said Steven Overman, Kodak’s chief marketing officer and president of the Consumer and Film Division. “We are seeing a broad resurgence of excitement about capturing images on film. Kodak is committed to continuing to manufacture film as an irreplaceable medium for image creators to capture their artistic vision. We are proud to help bring back this classic.”

