Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts in February

Doughnut fans around the nation shall rejoice as Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts from now through the end of the month at its retail locations.

Customers will receive one free glazed doughnut for the purchase of any size of coffee. The deal runs through Feb. 28 at all Krispy Kreme shops.

The doughnut deal is part of the chain's launch of its new types of coffee: rich and smooth. The company says that it's 'rich' coffee has a bold taste, while it's 'smooth' flavor is easy to drink.

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “Our new smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”