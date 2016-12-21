Man sues McDonald's, says two-cheeseburger value meal is a ripoff

An Illinois man filed a class action lawsuit against McDonald's claiming the fast food chain's two cheeseburger value meal does not live up to its name, according to the Daily Herald.

James Gentile's lawsuit focuses on McDonald's alleged "fraud and deceptive practices" by combining two of their cheeseburgers, a medium french fries and soft drink into a value meal, even though purchasing the items separately costs 41 cents less at restaurant locations in Lake and Cook counties.

"A value meal is supposed to be a cheaper price" Gertie told the Daily Herald. "That's the whole point of a 'value' meal. I believe in the principle of true advertising. If a company advertises something to be a value, then that is what it should be."

Business Insider reported that an unscientific study they did social media app Postmates and determined the same value meal costs $5.99 compared to buying the items individually for $5.86 in Manhattan.

The complaint looks for an injunction against the pricing policies and if a judge rules in favor of the plaintiff, damages could be pursued on behalf of anyone who bought the value meals for an "unspecified time period at Karis' McDonald's restaurants in Grayslake, Des Plaines, Prospect Heights, Round Lake Beach, Park Ridge, Glenview, Niles, Volo and Antioch," according to the Daily Herald.