Marine surprises girlfriend with homecoming proposal

WTVF
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Radar & Maps
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Forecast Pages
Weather Alerts
Weather Team
Weather Kids
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Sky5 HD
Gas Prices
TDOT Traffic Report
Airport
News
+
Local
Tennessee
Kentucky
U.S.
NC5 Investigates
Education
School Patrol
Medical
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
+
Titans
Predators
Commodores
Volunteers
Blue Raiders
TSU Tigers
Sounds
Talk of the Town
+
Recipes
Extras
Go Local
Be Your Best
Meet the Team
NewsChannel5+
+
Watch 5+ Live
MorningLine
OpenLine
SportsLine
Inside Politics
Community Health Matters
Countdown to Friday
Fishin' Affliction
Inside Workforce Development
The Income Guys
Issues of Faith
LifeStyle with Denise Simons
Medical Monday
Mortgage Matters
Out & About Today
Panorama
Pharmacist On Call
The Plus Side of Nashville
Retirement Report
Ring of Faith
¿Que Pasa Nashville?
SCORE on Business
Southern Woods & Waters
Titans Talk
Words & Music
Urban Outlook
Money
+
Consumer Reports
Consumer Alert
Shop Smart
Life
+
Back to School
Summer
Heart Health
Fall
Black Friday
Flu Season
Healthy New Year
Celebrate Tennessee
Photos
+
my5 Viewer Photos
Weather Kids
Video
+
Live Newscasts
Watch 5+ Live
CBSN Live Video
YouTube
About Us
+
Contact Us
Submit News Tips
Contests
TV Listings
Team Bios
Advertise with Us
EEO Public File Report
Closed Captioning
Support
Jobs
Current
45°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 61°
LO: 47°
HI: 67°
LO: 56°
HI: 67°
LO: 56°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
4
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning issued January 18 at 8:51PM CST expiring January 19 at 9:51AM CST in effect for: Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio
Flood Warning issued January 18 at 8:51PM CST expiring January 19 at 9:51AM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 18 at 8:14PM CST expiring January 20 at 12:14AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Advisory issued January 17 at 3:50PM CST expiring January 20 at 2:30AM CST in effect for: Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio
4
Weather Alerts
Marine surprises girlfriend with homecoming proposal
Mina Abgoon
12:06 AM, Jan 19, 2017
1 hour ago
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Coming home early wasn’t this Marine’s only surprise.
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a Marine coming home early not just to greet his girlfriend, Mandy. but to ask her an important question.
Watch as Sgt. Trommer gets down on one knee and proposes to Mandy, who has no idea what’s coming and seems excited beyond belief.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story