Miguel Ferrer, NCIS: Los Angeles actor, dies at 61 of cancer

Ferrer was cousins with George Clooney

Scripps National Desk
3:48 PM, Jan 19, 2017
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 09: Miguel Ferrer attends a cocktail reception at the Ministere d'Etat on June 9, 2014 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by PLS Pool/Getty Images)

PLS Pool
Miguel Ferrer, know for his role as Owen Granger on CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles, has died of cancer. He was 61 years old.

Ferrer also had roles on Crossing Jordan, Miami Vice, Desperate Housewives and Twin Peaks. Ferrer also played Bob Morton in the 1987 cult classic RoboCop and played the vice president in Iron Man 3.

Vanity Fair reports that Ferrer is the son of Rosemary Clooney and the cousin of actor George Clooney.

 

 

 

