Moms frantic after kids' bus arrives nearly 4 hours late

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) -- Two St. Louis mothers experienced the first day of school for their daughters they will never forget.

The girls' bus was nearly four hours late and their parents were frantic wondering what happened.

Sabra Lambert is the mother of a 6-year-old who attended her first day of kindergarten at Wilkinson Early Childhood Center. Danielle Kinnaird is the mother of a 4-year-old who attended her first day of pre-kindergarten there.

The moms said the girls’ bus was scheduled to arrive at 4:41 pm Wednesday, but it didn’t arrive until after 8 p.m. and they had no idea where their kids were in the meantime.

They called police.

St. Louis-based KMOV reached out to St. Louis Public Schools and their spokesperson said that Wilkinson is a magnet school so they have buses going across the city and that the children got on a Northside bus.

The district said the school was supposed to contact the parents.

Both parents told KMOV they were not contacted.

One mom said she hopes her daughter never rides a bus again.