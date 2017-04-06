Mother dies in Illinois nursing home after nurse reads chart wrong, family alleges

A family is suing a Chicago-area nursing home alleging a nurse at the home is to blame for the death of a loved one.

The family says their mother was supposed to be resuscitated, but a nurse read the paperwork wrong and nobody even attempted CPR.

52-year-old Kim Cencula was only supposed to be at a nursing home for a few weeks to regain her strength after getting pneumonia.

"I feel like they took my mom away from me," says Morgan Cencula. "I know that if she wouldn't have gone there she would be with me here today."

Kim suffered from diabetes and kidney failure. So she went to the Warren Barr nursing home in Highland Park, Illinois where she could get better.

On March 29, 2016, a nurse found her "lifeless and not breathing" just after 4 a.m.

Surveillance video has been obtained from the nursing home.

"We have three people going in and out of that room in over 30 minutes," says Tara Devine, attorney for family. "During this 30 minutes not one person calls 911, not one person calls a code blue, not one person administers CPR."

In a lawsuit filed by the family Tuesday they allege the nurse misread the chart. (Read a copy of the lawsuit here (pdf))

"You literally check a box to say yes you want to be resuscitated or no you do not," Devine says.

Kim was supposed to be given CPR, but instead, the family says, she was left alone in her room.

Police reports show the nurse called 911 about 30 minutes after she found Kim unresponsive. But by the time paramedics arrived, it was too late.

Now the family says they want to warn others.

The Illinois Dept of Public Health investigated the nursing home after Kim died. Residents now have to wear a pink bracelet if they do not want to be revived.

Warren Barr issued a statement saying: