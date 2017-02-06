New England Patriots win Super Bowl LI

CNN
9:33 PM, Feb 5, 2017
(CNN) -- The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34 to 28 on Sunday at Super Bowl LI in Houston. The victory is the Patriots' fifth championship.
 
