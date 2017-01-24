Oscar nominations 2017: Who will be tapped?

(CNN) -- Will "La La Land" dance away with the most Oscar nominations or will the spotlight shine on "Moonlight?"

Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

Starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, the musical "La La Land" has been picking up trophies this award season left and right.

The film set a Golden Globe Awards record earlier this month by sweeping the seven categories in which it was nominated.

The coming-of-age tale "Moonlight" and family drama "Manchester by the Sea" have also been pegged as strong contenders for multiple Oscar nominations.

As for suprises, "Deadpool" might sneak in as a not-so-typical Oscar contender.

The R-rated superhero film starring Ryan Reynolds was a critical and commercial hit.

Doing his part to build support for "Deadpool," Reynolds sent a letter to Academy voters joking about the struggle to get the film made "with limited resources, and a budget which would barely cover the cocaine costs on most studio films."

"Thank you for helping me see a decade-long dream explode into living color," Reynolds wrote. "Once in a while the long game pays off and reminds me that in this industry, truly, anything can happen."

Thursday's Oscar nomination announcement will be streamed live on Oscar.com, a first for the Academy.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on February 26.

