Photos: 74th annual Golden Globes red carpet, awards show

At an awards ceremony celebrating the year's best movies and TV shows, all anyone could seem to talk about was Donald Trump. Meryl Streep made headlines after she attacked the president-elect during her acceptance speech. Streep recalled the campaign rally when Trump mocked a New York Times reporter . She said, in part, "It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. ... It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can't get it of out my head, because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life." And she wasn't the only one to take on Trump. Fellow actor Hugh Laurie joked that this might be the last Golden Globes ever because it has the words "Hollywood," "foreign" and "press" in the title — three groups that Trump has openly condemned in the past. SEE MORE: Weed Activists Are Giving Out 4,200 Joints For Trump's Inauguration And even host Jimmy Fallon couldn't help himself, claiming that the Globes were "one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote." For his part, Trump told The New York Times early Monday he was "not surprised" that he came under fire by "liberal movie people." And he slammed Streep on Twitter , calling her "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood." Trending stories at Newsy.com 'Hidden Figures' Gives Black STEM Heroes The Notoriety They Deserve Streaming Is The New No. 1 Way To Listen To Music In The US The Argument Over Where Bill Cosby's Trial Should Be Held Gets Heated