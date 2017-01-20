Shooting reported at Ohio high school: 1 injured, 1 in custody

A shooting has happened at a rural Ohio high school, according to multiple reports.

WSYX ABC 6 reports that police have arrested one suspect and one person is injured in the incident.

BREAKING: Champaign County sheriff confirms shooting at high school in West Liberty. pic.twitter.com/kjaIqjlIKe — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) January 20, 2017

#UPDATE: A look from the scene at West Liberty Salem school after 1 student was shot. https://t.co/N4Rz1wR88e pic.twitter.com/r0oNaoJrY2 — springfieldnews (@springfieldnews) January 20, 2017

The victim, whose condition is unknown at this time, was located in a school bathroom, the Champaign County sheriff told WSYX ABC 6.

The school plans to dismiss classed for the day and parents of students at the school are being directed to pick up their children at an off-campus location.

#UPDATE: Situation reportedly contained at West Liberty HS. Arrangements being made for students to go home: https://t.co/iDIpNCtoKh pic.twitter.com/vqRHkvbYKR — WHIO Radio (@WHIORadio) January 20, 2017

