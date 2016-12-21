Singer Richard Marx helps restrain unruly airplane passenger
Marie Rossiter , CNN
8:34 AM, Dec 21, 2016
Singer Richard Marx helped restrain on unruly passenger during a flight to Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to personal accounts from him and his wife, Daisy Fuentes.
Marx and his wife were on board a flight from Hanoi, Vietnam to Seoul when a man started attacking flight attendants. The singer, best known for 1980's hits such as "Hold on to the Nights" and "Don't Mean Nothing", worked with other passengers to subdue the man for more than four hours, according to Marx on his official Twitter account.