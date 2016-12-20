Southwest Airlines' website crashed for several hours Tuesday afternoon, causing some travelers to experience some headaches on a very busy pre-holiday travel day.

The outage was reported around 3:30 p.m. ET. The outage had not caused any delays or cancellations. The website was restored several hours later.

The outage caused some passengers some inconvenience when trying to book or move flights and when pre-checking in. The biggest effect was for customers who use the Southwest Airlines mobile phone application to pre-check in.

"We are aware and investigating current issues with our website, and we have implemented flexible accommodations for those being affected," the company said in a statement.