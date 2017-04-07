Tim Tebow homers in pro baseball debut

Tim Tebow, the former football quarterback turned MLB Mets prospect, played in his first professional game that counts on Thursday, and wasted no time by hitting a home run in his first at bat.

Tebow is playing for the Single-A Columbia Fireflies, who began their season Thursday evening. Tebow blasted a 2-run shot over the left field wall, sending the packed stadium into a frenzy.

Tebow was batting sixth and playing left field for the Fireflies on opening night. He was assigned to the Fireflies at the end of the Mets' spring training.

Tebow played in nine spring training games for the Mets, and had four hits in 27 at bats.

He was signed last summer to a minor league contract by the Mets. Tebow wanted to give baseball a try after a brief career in the NFL. Tebow's return to baseball marks the first time he has played the game since his junior year of high school in 2005.