Tom Brady thinks his Super Bowl LI game jersey was stolen

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI game jersey went missing following the big game, according to video shot in the champion's locker room.

Following the game, in which the Patriots won 34-28, NFL reporter Dan Hanzus recorded Brady talking with team owner Robert Kraft. During the conversation, Brady mentioned his jersey was gone.

According to USA Today, other teammates helped Brady to search for the missing jersey. However, when Brady was leaving NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, he told USA Today the jersey was not found.

"It is going to be on eBay soon, I guess," he concluded.