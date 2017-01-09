Trump's son-in-law named senior advisor to the president

Clear
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 7: Jared Kushner exits Trump Tower, December 7, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be senior adviser to the president, a senior transition official told CNN Monday.
The move comes ahead of a Wednesday news conference in which Trump is expected to detail how he plans to manage his company's conflicts-of-interest after he enters the White House.
Trump is expected to make clear in the presser that Ivanka Trump, Kushner's wife, will not be running Trump's company.