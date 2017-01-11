Twitter reacts to President Obama's emotional farewell speech

Cloudy
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 10: President Barack Obama delivers a farewell speech to the nation on January 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in the as the 45th president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
America:… pic.twitter.com/Y8qrJJFiKF— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) January 11, 2017
America:… pic.twitter.com/Y8qrJJFiKF
President Obama is a good man who has made our economy, country, & planet safer - & has given us hope. Thank you, @POTUS. #ObamaFarewell— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) January 11, 2017
Inspiring message from President Obama. I'm thankful for his friendship, steady leadership, and the progress we've achieved #ObamaFarewell— Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 11, 2017
Thank you Pres. Obama. May we honor u not just with words of thanks but by our actions: continuing to serve, sacrifice & fight for America.— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 11, 2017
I don't really believe politicians but that aside I respect the decency and poise Obama has had for 8 years #ObamaFarewell— Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) January 11, 2017
When I feel scared about where America is going, I remind myself: The same country that elected Trump elected Obama. #ObamaFarewell— Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) January 11, 2017
Goodbye Obama. Hello to, I honestly don't know what. 🇺🇸— Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) January 11, 2017
Obama..... you're gonna be missed! ❤— Zedd (@Zedd) January 11, 2017
"If you're tired of arguing with people on the Internet try talking with one in real life."
- Pres. Obama— Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) January 11, 2017
OBAMA I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL FOR YOU. THANK YOU 😭 #YESWECAN— Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) January 11, 2017
Obama did an AMAZING job !!!! Anyone that thinks different needs to research better 🖕🏽 #ObamaFarewell— Stacy Guerrero (@stacyx614) January 11, 2017
Say what you will about Obama love him or hate him, but you gotta admit that was a damn good farewell speech. #ObamaFarewell— Tim (@TimDotTV) January 11, 2017
