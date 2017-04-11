Two group home employees accused of assaulting patient

A Connecticut group home released a statement after a disabled person was assaulted by two employees at the facility earlier this year.

The assault took place at Arc of Meriden-Wallingford, Inc. where two "direct support staff members," who were identified as 50-year-old Victoria Dancy, of New Haven, and 41-year-old Melissa Smith, of Stratford, were caught on camera assaulting the victim.

Police said Dancy and Smith were seen "striking the victim with a broom and a mop handle."

Police added that video also showed Dancy "choking the victim," who was on her back. Dancy was also seen "striking the victim with the mop handle, while she was lying on the floor."

On Monday, Arc of Meriden-Wallingford Executive Director Pamela Fields said they were "shocked and angry" to learn about these incidents.

"Arc of Meriden-Wallingford, Inc. has been in business for 65 years and we have never had such a horrific incident in our agency. We are a member agency of families and safety is our top priority," Fields said in a statement on Monday.

Fields went on to say that they "are cooperating with the authorities to bring those involved to justice."

"We are also doing everything in our power to assure something like this never happens again. Our hearts and prayers are with this young woman and her family," Fields said.

Dancy and Smith were charged with cruelty to persons, assault of a disabled person, second-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Dancy was also charged with second-degree strangulation.

Smith was being held on $25,000 bond while Dancy was released after posting bond.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on April 20.