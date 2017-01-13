WTVF
Typical cat unimpressed by owner's affection
Mina Abgoon
12:07 AM, Jan 13, 2017
Is this Grumpy Cat's brother or something?
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a cat's hilarious reaction after its owner lovingly pets it. Check out the feline’s “death glare” as it continues to have its head massaged.
Ironically, it’s just this type of behavior that makes us love cats even more.
Read Full Story