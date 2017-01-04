WATCH: Gentle German Shepherd watches over baby quails

Mina Abgoon
9:31 PM, Jan 3, 2017
9:49 PM, Jan 3, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
These newborn quails don't have to worry about enemies with such an awesome bodyguard.
 
Watch below as Thorin the German Shepherd looks after the baby birds, lovingly embracing and snuggling them. They clearly don't need to worry about any enemies.
 
Cuteness overload!

 

