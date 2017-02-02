Did Punxsutawney Phil predict an early spring?

Winter lovers rejoice!

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow just after 7:20 a.m. EST, meaning there will be six more weeks of winter.

A large crowd began gathered well before dawn Thursday morning in Punxsutawney, PA. for the annual appearance of the nation's most popular groundhog, Phil. The early morning celebration included speeches, live bands and dancers ready to celebrate another Groundhog's Day.

The odd tradition of looking to a rodent for the long-term weather forecast began on 130 years ago on February 2, 1887, according to History.com and had its roots from German immigrants who brought the tradition over from their homeland.

Punxsutawney Phil isn't the only groundhog across the United States who makes a prediction.

A number of other groundhogs made their predictions this morning with varying results.

Dunkirk Dave of Dunkirk, New York also predicted six more weeks of winter. This particular groundhog's claim to fame is the world's second-longest forecasting groundhog.

Buckeye Chuck in Ohio had the same idea with six more weeks of winter.

Georgia's General Beauregard Lee had a different prediction, calling for an early spring and the additional prediction of an Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl win.

Tennessee's Chattanooga Chuck and New York's Malverne Mel also called for an early spring.

It also looks like an early spring in Canada, too. All three of their most famous groundhogs didn't see their shadow this morning.

Regardless of what any of these groundhogs say, spring officially begins on March 20.