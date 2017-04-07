Wendy's promises teen free chicken nuggets if he gets 18M RTs

Kel Dansby
3:56 PM, Apr 7, 2017
VICENTE GARCIA
Carter Wilkerson is a self-proclaimed chicken nugget enthusiast, so when he asked Wendy's what it'd take to get free chicken nuggets for a year, it came as a surprise to find out they were willing to entertain his idea.

Wendy's Twitter account, never afraid to back down from a challenge, promised the Reno, Nevada teenager free chicken if he could find a way to 18 million retweets.

Carter is a few days into his quest for a year's worth of nuggets and he's currently sitting just north of 1 million retweets. There's still a long way to go but he has gotten some help from well-known Twitter accounts.
 



Specifically, WWE's Xavier Woods is trying hard to see Carter succeed.

Carter's movement is picking up steam, so if you have a Twitter, feel free to help him out.

