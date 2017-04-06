Woman gets head stuck in doors of New York City subway

A woman riding the New York subway found herself stuck in a train’s doors Tuesday — and a video of the incident has found its way to Instagram.

According to the New York Post, the video was taken at the Woodlawn station in the Bronx at about 12:45 p.m. The train had reached its final stop, and the doors apparently closed on her as she tried to exit the train.

The video also appears to show a Metropolitan Transit Authority employee walking away from the woman in the train — though the MTA maintains the employee had spoken to the woman off-camera.

Eventually, the woman was freed from the train and declined medical assistance. The MTA says the woman was never in any serious danger, as the train wouldn’t be able to move with an open door.

Many commenters on the Instagram video took issue with the number of commuters that walked by the woman without offering any assistance.

“It's sad to say, life as I know it regardless, of city, state, color, religion has stooped so low for another human being,” user smoothie1460 wrote.

“New Yorkers are on another level with the "Mind My Business" mindset. This is Crazy, Even the MTA worker walked past,” user in.myzonee wrote.

The video has been viewed more than 1.4 million times since it was uploaded on Wednesday. Watch it below.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.