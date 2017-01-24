(WXYZ) - A woman attacked outside a Detroit animal shelter says she's still in shock, and partially captured the attack on cell phone video.

"I couldn't believe they did that" says Celestine Lim. "They knew they were being filmed" she adds.

The attack happened Saturday at about 4 pm, near the Detroit and Hamtramck border. Just prior, Lim had been looking for the owner of a wandering dog outside the nearby shelter.

Police arrived quickly and are currently investigating.

Lim, an animal activist says she believes those behind the attack are from the nearby neighborhood. Thankfully, the 54-year-old woman was not seriously injured.