Wrestling legend Ric Flair hospitalized

WWE legend Ric Flair was admitted into intensive care over the weekend, multiple outlets reported.

A representative for Flair, 68, tweeted out a plea for "prayers & positive energy" for the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Flair went to the hospital for heart-related issues on Saturday, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported. Flair's representative tweeted that it was routine and that there was no reason to panic.