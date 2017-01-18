WTVF
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Radar & Maps
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Forecast Pages
Weather Alerts
Weather Team
Weather Kids
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Sky5 HD
Gas Prices
TDOT Traffic Report
Airport
News
+
Local
Tennessee
Kentucky
U.S.
NC5 Investigates
Education
School Patrol
Medical
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
+
Titans
Predators
Commodores
Volunteers
Blue Raiders
TSU Tigers
Sounds
Talk of the Town
+
Recipes
Extras
Go Local
Be Your Best
Meet the Team
NewsChannel5+
+
Watch 5+ Live
MorningLine
OpenLine
SportsLine
Inside Politics
Community Health Matters
Countdown to Friday
Fishin' Affliction
Inside Workforce Development
The Income Guys
Issues of Faith
LifeStyle with Denise Simons
Medical Monday
Mortgage Matters
Out & About Today
Panorama
Pharmacist On Call
The Plus Side of Nashville
Retirement Report
Ring of Faith
¿Que Pasa Nashville?
SCORE on Business
Southern Woods & Waters
Titans Talk
Words & Music
Urban Outlook
Money
+
Consumer Reports
Consumer Alert
Shop Smart
Life
+
Back to School
Summer
Heart Health
Fall
Black Friday
Flu Season
Healthy New Year
Celebrate Tennessee
Photos
+
my5 Viewer Photos
Weather Kids
Video
+
Live Newscasts
Watch 5+ Live
CBSN Live Video
YouTube
About Us
+
Contact Us
Submit News Tips
Contests
TV Listings
Team Bios
Advertise with Us
EEO Public File Report
Closed Captioning
Support
Jobs
Current
45°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 55°
LO: 48°
HI: 59°
LO: 47°
HI: 68°
LO: 53°
Weather
Traffic
current alerts
2
Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
3
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning issued January 18 at 7:58AM CST expiring January 19 at 11:57AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Advisory issued January 17 at 10:19AM CST expiring January 18 at 10:18PM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren
Flood Advisory issued January 17 at 3:50PM CST expiring January 20 at 2:30AM CST in effect for: Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio
3
Weather Alerts
Young Trump supporter heading to inauguration
Kumasi Aaron
8:16 AM, Jan 18, 2017
1 hour ago
Share Article
Previous
Next
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
He’s 13, helped recruit volunteers for Donald Trump's campaign and now he’s getting ready to watch the president-elect be sworn in.
In many ways Weston Imer is a typical 13-year-old. He loves planes, trains and Star Trek. But taking a closer look around his house, it’s easy to tell Imer is anything but typical.
While many teens have football players, football teams, concert posters and musicians on their walls, Imer has Donald Trump.
“In a way he's kind of like my favorite musician or something or favorite football player or something,” Imer says.
So where did this deep admiration come from?
“I always liked politics,” Imer says. “But when Donald Trump came around that was a nail on the head and I was so into it.”
Imer and his mom began volunteering with Trump’s campaign in Colorado. He worked to get people out, serving as volunteer co-chair for his county.
“It was hard but it was amazing," Imer recalls.
Imer also started the group, “Colorado Kids for Trump” and took the stage when candidates came to town.
“My most memorable one was with Mike Pence at his town hall,” Imer says.
Imer asked to meet Pence and the then vice presidential candidate said yes.
“One of you security guys get Weston back there I want to say hi to him,” Pence said during the event.
Not only did Imer meet Mike Pence but Donald Trump too. That’s why he says their Election Day victory meant so much.
“I can't describe how I felt it was just so amazing,” Imer remembers.
Imer thought things were over. But then he found out his hard work earned him tickets to inauguration.
“Being a volunteer I didn't see us getting those tickets,” Imer says.
And after weeks of waiting those tickets arrived.
“The enclosed tickets are required for you to attend the swearing in ceremony on January 20, 2017 at the United States
Capitol,” Imer read aloud.
With tickets in hand now Imer can focus on packing.
“I’ll be bringing all my Trump ties,” Imer says. “It just makes me feel so Trump. It makes me feel that I am a Trump.”
Imer is looking forward to wearing Trump while watching Trump become president.
“It means so much,” Imer says. “It's just such an honor because I was just a simple volunteer.”
It’s the next adventure for a seemingly typical teen on a journey that is anything but.
Imer says his ultimate goal is to run for president in 2040.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story