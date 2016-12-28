The decision to move Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration from Broadway to Bicentennial Mall means traffic and parking can be a hurdle.

Organizers encourage visitors and residents to use alternate options getting to the new location to avoid traffic headaches.

Garages and parking meters are available but they fill up fast and can be expensive.

MTA is offering free bus rides starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday to 2:30 a.m. the next day. The bus service will run on its normal schedule on New Year's Eve.

MTA will also offer free Music City Circuit Service and shuttles from downtown to Bicentennial Mall. The Music City Star will also be available that night for $15 per round trip. Click on this link to find out how to purchase tickets and what time it will arrive and depart downtown.

Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft have a designated location along 5th Avenue near Jefferson Street to be dropped off and picked up. That is also where shuttles and personal vehicles can drop off attendees.

Also, taxis can be used outside the Nashville Farmers' Market on Rosa Parks Boulevard.

As of Tuesday, Broadway from 1st to 5th Avenue was closed as crews prepared for this weekend. The road is expected to open by Saturday morning.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said 2nd Avenue from Broadway to church Street will be closed for the 33rd Annual Sober Ride program.

The program is also available at Bicentennial Mall at Fourth Avenue North and Harrison Street.

Streets closed around the park include Harrison Street from 4th Avenue to Rosa Parks Boulevard and Junior Gilliam Way from 3rd Avenue to 5th Avenue.