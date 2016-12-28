Current
The decision to move Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration from Broadway to Bicentennial Mall means traffic and parking can be a hurdle.
Organizers encourage visitors and residents to use alternate options getting to the new location to avoid traffic headaches.
Garages and parking meters are available but they fill up fast and can be expensive.
MTA is offering free bus rides starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday to 2:30 a.m. the next day. The bus service will run on its normal schedule on New Year's Eve.
MTA will also offer free Music City Circuit Service and shuttles from downtown to Bicentennial Mall. The Music City Star will also be available that night for $15 per round trip. Click on this link to find out how to purchase tickets and what time it will arrive and depart downtown.
