Nearly $20 Mill. Approved For Music City Center Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A nearly $20 million budget was approved to expand the food and drink area in part of the Music City Center.

The $19.9 million budget will go toward expanding the food selection in the Exhibit Hall and Davidson Ballroom concourse space.

The expansion will add 5,000 feet of space and 4,350 square feet of retail and kitchen space.

The new food and beverage outlet, which will be operated by the Music City Center’s culinary team, will be located on the third level of the Music City Center and accessible from inside the building as well as from Demonbreun and 8th Avenue.

The concourse space adjacent to the new market will be expanded to allow for a registration area on the Exhibit Hall level. The Davidson Ballroom concourse will also be extended to accommodate registration and receptions. Construction will begin immediately and is slated for completion by the end of year.

“We are thrilled that the Authority agrees we should continue to invest in and enhance the Music City Center,” said Charles Starks, President/CEO of the Music City Center. “As we have listened to our meeting planners’ feedback over the last three years, we’ve identified these as areas we can expand upon to better the customer experience. With the new hotels and development on 8th Avenue, we feel this is the right time and the right place to make these improvements.”



The Convention Center Authority also voted Thursday morning to join Tennessee Thrives, a coalition of businesses committed to a thriving Tennessee that welcomes all.