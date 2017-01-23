Nearly 300 Grams Of Heroin Found At Nashville Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was taken into custody after nearly 300 grams of heroin were found inside two unattended bags at Nashville International Airport.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police,the two bags were found on the second level of the terminal. They were reportedly wrapped in plastic and had Arabic writing on them.

The bags were immediately confiscated and opened. Inside, officers found 285 grams of high-grade heroin.

Police think the bags may have been left for someone to pick up after arriving on a flight.

A suspect, identified as Abdamuhse Aldhufiri, was stopped driving outside the terminal for a traffic violation, according to the police report.

His name was reportedly on the outside of the bags. Aldhufiri was taken into custody and is being questioned.

