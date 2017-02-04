Nearly A Dozen North Nashville Churches Burglarized

Almost a dozen North Nashville churches have been burglarized in the last two weeks.

It's a place that has several names, but for many who attend Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, they call it the house of God. Though others look at the chapel and see cash.

"We come in one morning and the t.v. is gone. A brand new t.v., it was only a week old," said Rev. Enoch Fuzz, Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church.

Rev. Fuzz has been the pastor of the small church for the last 30 years, and finds peace within the bricks walls. But the Reverend is no stranger to church burglaries.

"Why would someone break into a church you hear that all the time. Who would break into a church? It's kind of taboo among even thieves," said Rev. Fuzz.

This is now the third break-in the church is dealing with.

A sanctuary is supposed to be a place where people feel safe to worship. But with a string of recent church break-ins that comfort level has been damaged.

"People feel violated and unsafe when their spaces have been invaded. Those wonderful people should feel safe they should never feel afraid to come into their community," said Rev. Fuzz.

The alarm system was not operating at the time of the break-in but Rev. Fuzz says it now works, and is hoping the thieves search for some redemption.

"Don't go into church and steal those good people's stuff. The church is there to help you, and we will help you but you've got to want to help yourself too," said Rev. Fuzz.

Police say you can help them out by documenting the serial numbers from your big ticket items.. Keep the outside lights on at night, and invest in outdoor security cameras.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -