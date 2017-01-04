Neighbors Rally Around Murdered Victim's Family

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the shooting death of a 43-year-old Nolensville father.

Robert "Bobby" Ward was shot and killed in his home on Sam Donald Road late Sunday night. TBI who is leading the investigation had agents combing the property as of Tuesday afternoon.

Leanne Tucker lives across the street and is close to Ward's family. She has remained closely touch with Ward's sons since the shooting.

"They are traumatized," Tucker told NewsChannel 5. "They are going through different emotions, being shocked, overwhelmingly sad, confusion and anger of course."

TBI said Ward's ten-year-old son was inside the home at the time of the shooting. Tucker said he hid in his room when he heard gunshots erupt and called 911 after finding his father's body.

"I just wanted to hug him a tight hug and keep hugging and not let him go," Tucker added.

Ward's son has become close to Tucker's family over the years and spent time playing with her kids.

"He was here every afternoon, after school and even before school. My sons grew up with him and they still want to see him everyday," Tucker said.

Ward was from Clarksville and leaves behind three sons. He is described as a father who always worked to provide for his family. Tucker included that the boys' mother was killed in Clarksville several years ago.

She's provided clothes, money and food to the family and urged the community to do the same.