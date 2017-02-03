NES Drops Lawsuit Over Google Fiber Ordinance

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Electric Service dismissed its lawsuit filed in response to the One Touch Make Ready ordinance.
The lawsuit was filed last October in Davidson County Chancery Court asking for clarity on its rights and obligations in relation to the ordinance and its prior contracts.
“Today, Google Fiber assured NES it will pay any potential damages that result from NES abiding by the ordinance in relation to the deployment of Google Fiber,” said NES President and CEO Decosta Jenkins. “This is a win for NES, Google Fiber and Nashville residents who are looking forward to having access to Google Fiber.”
The ordinance allows a new provider, like Google Fiber, to hire a subcontractor to move around equipment on the utility poles to make room for themselves -- equipment that's owned by some of Google Fiber's competitors like AT&T and Comcast.
