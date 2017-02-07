NES Warns Against Latest Round of Phone Scams

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Scammers are making calls across the mid-state - trying to bill people out of their hard earned cash, with a new twist.
NewsChannel 5 has reported before on scam artists pretending to be from places like NES, demanding money for unpaid bills, but usually those calls target individual homes. Now they're targeting successful businesses.
The owner of Ms. Kelli's Karaoke Bar in Printer's Alley was targeted Monday afternoon, when someone called her saying she owed $1300 to NES in the next 30 minutes, or else her power would be shut off.
When she called NES back, she found it it was a scam, before she gave away any money.
But NES is warning people about the scams which sound legitimate.
"The number sounded real, it went through the whole 'press one for English, press 2 for Spanish'" said Kelli Kusich, owner of Ms. Kelli's Karaoke Bar.
NES says they will never demand money over the phone while threatening to shut off power to a home or business.
