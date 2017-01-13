Nicole Kidman Calls For Americans To Support Trump

Light fog
AP - Nicole Kidman says it's time for Americans to come together to support President-elect Donald Trump.
Kidman tells the BBC that now that Trump has been elected, "we as a country need to support who's ever the president because that's what the country's based on."
Kidman was born in Hawaii to Australian parents and holds dual citizenship in Australia and the U.S.
She says she's "always reticent" to comment on politics, and describes herself as more "issue-based." Kidman says she's "very committed to women's issues" like battling breast and ovarian cancer.
Kidman's comments have sparked both criticism and praise from social media users.
President-elect Trump's stance on executive orders could change the course of the Tennessee Walking Horse -- a large, but controversial…
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Deprtment have arrested an alleged bank robber.
A Metro Nashville Police officer suffered minor injuries in a crash in North Nashville.
Another lawsuit has been filed in the bullying incident of Rutherford County elementary students that prompted an internal review of several…
Major Derrell Cagle has been fired from his position as Facility Administrator of the Rutherford County Detention Center.
A former fire department treasurer has been arrested on theft charges, and accused of stealing from his department in Cheatham County.
A 26-year-old Middle Tennessee hunter's kill came one step closer to being the world's largest deer rack after its final measurement.
Another local musician has joined the list of people who will be performing at President-elect Donald Trump' inauguration.
Two teens have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism and harassment.